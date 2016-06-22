Close of the 2015-16 School Year

I’d like to take a moment to thank all District 7 parents, students, and employees for a safe and positive 2015-16 school year. Our shared goal is that our children receive the best education possible within the resources available and I’m pleased that most students were able to reach their academic goals as a result of the partnerships developed between families and staff.

While school is out for the summer, nearly 800 students began attending a variety of summer school programs last week at Woodland Elementary and Edwardsville High School.

570 high school students are taking one or more classes

100 students with special needs are attending Extended School Year

93 students are attending reading and math support sessions

74 faculty and staff members are supporting these students

Focus on Finance

I would like to thank 15 of our recent graduates who participated in interviews for the Focus on Finance videos that were posted throughout the month of May. Maggie Anderson, Jason Fenner, Madelyn Foster, Katie Frick, Pradeep Kandula, Devin Kane, Henry Lu, Katherine McFarland, Matthew Morse, Amanda Schmidt, Jeffery Schulz, Lauren Serfas, Mia Thompson, Olivia Watson, and Jacob Waller did an outstanding job of talking about what makes District 7 a quality school district. Their reflections, their accomplishments, and their future plans are evidence of the academic outcomes realized by students in this school district.

Thank you again to these highly talented young people and we wish them well as they embark on college careers later this summer.

The Focus on Finance series is now highlighting academic programs offered at District 7 schools. Last week I focused on Edwardsville High School; this week’s video highlights the athletic facilities that have been donated by this generous community over the past 40 years.

In upcoming weeks, Focus on Finance will show middle school academic and extracurricular programs, elementary academics, and prekindergarten programming offered in our district.

I hope that the public finds these video tours informative; the communities are rightfully proud of the education offered to its children.

Employee Recognition

The Board of Education recognized Columbus Principal Dr. Vince Schlueter and Edwardsville High School Assistant Principal Dr. Andy Williams for their graduation from SIUE’s doctoral program. The Board recognized each administrator for their hard work and personal dedication to earning the highest degree possible in their field.

Resolution to Authorize Permanent Transfer of Working Cash Reserves

The Board of Education approved a resolution to authorize the permanent transfer of working cash in an amount not to exceed $3,925,000 for the 2015-16 school year. As projected and planned, this transfer depletes all remaining working cash reserves.

2015-16 Amended Budget

The Board of Education approved the adoption of the amended budget for 2015-16. The amended budget reflects changes in revenue and grant allocations from the Illinois State Board of Education, changes in revenue and grant allocations from federal sources, and adjustments to local revenues received during the 2015-16 school year. It also reflects adjustments to expenditure budgets for increased costs and minor changes in dollar allocations between various budget accounts.

2016-17 District 7 Parent Handbook

The Board of Education approved the 2016-17 District 7 Parent Handbook. Parents will be able to access the revised handbook beginning July 1, 2016, on the District 7 website (www.ecusd7.org) and may also request a paper copy at registration during the week of July 25.







