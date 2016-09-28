ACT Scores

District 7 was recently notified that the Edwardsville High School Class of 2016 ACT earned a 23.2 composite score – the highest composite score achieved by EHS seniors in the last ten years. This score represents test-taking results from the spring 2015 ACT administered to 600 juniors at Edwardsville High School and tests taken by students during their senior year on national test dates. We continue to be impressed by the academic accomplishments of our high school students.

2015-2016 Audit

The Board of Education approved the 2015-2016 audit performed by Schowalter & Jabouri, P.C. Mr. Jim Torti was the partner responsible for the District’s 2015-2016 audit.

Despite some improvement in the District’s operating fund balances at the end of the 2015-2016 school year, the District still ended the year with a negative Education Fund balance of over $4 million. This will again place the District on the Financial Watch List and will continue the monitoring that was initiated by the Illinois State Board of Education during the 2015-2016 school year. In addition, all remaining working cash funds (cash reserves) were transferred to the Education Fund to offset the 2015-2016 Education Fund deficit.

The auditors did not issue a management letter for the 2015-2016 audit. They concluded there were no issues or concerns related to the audit or the District’s overall operations and internal control that should be reported to the Board of Education and administration.

Adoption of 2016-2017 District #7 Budget

The Board of Education adopted the 2016-2017 budget. The adopted budget includes a projected Education Fund deficit of approximately $2.7 million which will increase the Education Fund operating debt (negative fund balance) to $6.7 million at the end of the current school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, the adopted budget shows the Transportation Fund moving back into a negative fund balance status at the end of the current school year due to contractual increases and further proration of both regular education and special education transportation reimbursement by the State.

Homecoming Week and Activities

Edwardsville High School will celebrate its 2016 Homecoming during the week of October 3-7.

Homecoming Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5

Homecoming Game at the EHS Sports Complex begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7

Coronation will be held in the EHS Gym at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8



October 7 Teacher Institute

District 7 teachers will participate in a full day of in-service on Friday, October 7 as part of the Madison County Institute. District 7 teachers will participate in reviews of building emergency plans, professional development on prevention of bullying, and school improvement plan discussions.

There is no student attendance on Friday, October 7 and Monday, October 10 in observance of Columbus Day.

Results of Canine Searches

This morning a canine drug search was conducted at Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Liberty Middle School in cooperation with the Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Troy Police Department, and the Edwardsville Police Department. The search focused on the interior of the buildings as well as students’ book bags.

I’m pleased to report that there were no drugs found. Our students, faculty, and staff are to be commended on their cooperation during the search. In addition, special thanks go to Principals Dr. Dennis Cramsey, Mrs. Beth Crumbacher, Dr. Steve Stuart, and their administrative staff on the professional approach used in conducting this search.



Sgt. Dennis Gunderson supervised the canine search as part of his commitment to the Project DrugSmart campaign. He commented on how pleased he was with the cooperation of students and the professionalism demonstrated by our employees.