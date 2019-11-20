Superintendent Dr. Henderson Issues Statement About Leclaire Student Who Died in Fatal Car Crash
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson today issued a statement about the tragic death of Vincent Maynard, 7, in a fatal car crash off Wanda Road in Roxana, with his mother, Ashly Maynard.
Henderson explained that Vince was a first-grade student at LeClaire Elementary.
"Edwardsville District 7 is saddened by the news of this tragedy," Dr. Henderson said. "We have qualified staff available for those students and staff in need of support. We extend our sincerest condolences to Vince's family and friends."
