GRANITE CITY - Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S., Superintendent of Granite City Schools, and Major Nick Novacich, Assistant Chief, Granite City Police Department made a statement after a series of online threats concerning Granite City High School and upcoming charges.

"Granite City Community Unit School District #9 was made aware last evening of a series of online threats concerning Granite City High School," they said. "We immediately involved the Granite City Police Department and worked collaboratively with our administration and the Department throughout the day to eliminate any potential threats to student and staff safety.

"Due to the nature of the threat, multiple officers were on high school premises. The individual responsible for the threat was located by the GCPD, taken into custody by officers, and will be charged accordingly by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The identity of the individual cannot be revealed due to their age. GCSD9 truly appreciates the joint efforts of GCPD, GCSD9 staff, students, parents, and the community in response to this issue.

"Please discuss responsible social media use with your student(s), and continue to bring any concerning information to our attention through the building and the attention of GCPD. GCSD9 believes that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are a top priority. Thank you."

