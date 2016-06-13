ALTON - Only certain cars could be on the streets of Downtown Alton Sunday afternoon, and one of them was the Batmobile.

For the 19th year, the All Wheels Drive-In Car Show sponsored by Alton Main Street and the Time Machines Unlimited Car Club was presented in downtown Alton. The event drew nearly 200 vehicles presented to be judged after a combined volunteer effort. Jamey Griffin, President of the Time Machines Unlimited Car Club, said the planning for the event begins in February.

"We start it all in February with meetings," he said. "We call vendors and start organizing. We get the show rolling and meet with the city about closing the streets, but we've done it for so many years, it practically does itself."

Matt Hausman of Alton brought his 1980 Plymouth Volare to show. He said the All Wheels Drive-In Car Show was a very large and very unique car show, citing the collection of vehicles at the show he doesn't usually see presented elsewhere.

"You see a lot of the same cars at car shows around here," he said. "You see a lot of cars you don't normally see anywhere else. It's pretty big. It's pretty nice."

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany was dressed with the show's superhero theme, despite the heat. She dawned a Supergirl outfit as she announced the winners with Griffin. She said it was the best attendance for the car show since its inception.

"This was our best attended car show yet, despite the heat," she said. "The superhero theme was a lot of fun. Getting to see the Batmobile made a lot of people's day."

The "best of" the car show winners were: Fred Rufenor won Best Paint with his purple 1972 AMC Javelin. Bill Kaylor won Best Engine with his blue 1956 Chevrolet 210 sedan. Dean and Marlene Parks won Best Interior with their red and white 1956 Chevrolet. Tim Griffin won Best Bike with his 2011 Harley Davidson Street Glider. Tom Jackson won Best Stock with his orange 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda. Kurt Ricter won Best Mod with his orange 1941 Willys coupe.

