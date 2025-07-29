MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Republican Party is calling on registered voters to help secure ballot access for our candidates in the upcoming election by signing nomination petitions. Illinois election law requires a minimum number of valid signatures for each candidate to appear on the ballot. Your support is vital—every signature brings us one step closer to giving voters a real choice on Election Day.

Super Signing Saturday Drive-Through Events

Saturday, August 16

Piasa Armory (625 Lewis & Clark Blvd, East Alton) • 10 AM–12 PM



Comfort Inn (3080 S. State Rte 157, Edwardsville) • 1 PM–3 PM

Saturday, August 23

McDill’s Irish Pub (267 St. Louis Rd, Collinsville) • 10 AM–12 PM



Calvary Life Church (4050 Maryville Rd, Granite City) • 1 PM–3 PM

Drop by—stay in your car, sign the petition, and drive on. It only takes a minute to make a big difference.

Petition Party at Edison’s

Thursday, August 21 • 5 PM–7 PM

Edison’s (2477 S. State Rte 157, Edwardsville)

Free admission and appetizers provided

Meet local elected officials, get connected, and learn how to get more involved

This casual gathering is an opportunity to build momentum, network with neighbors, and discover ways to support the Republican cause beyond petition signing.

For more information, visit our website madisoncountyrepublicans.com .

