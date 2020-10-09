Sunshine Mills, Inc. is expanding its voluntary recall of certain pet food products that were made with corn that contained Aflatoxin at levels above FDA’s action levels.

This is an expansion of the recall initiated September 2, 2020, after an investigation conducted along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined that additional corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020 and April 5, 2020 may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are affected by this announcement.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. has chosen to expand its voluntary recall to include these additional products as a precautionary measure in furtherance of its commitment to the safety and quality of its products. Pets with aflatoxin toxicity (aflatoxicosis) may show symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. Pets experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products should be seen by a veterinarian.

The affected products were distributed in retail stores within the United States. Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food is exported exclusively to a distributor in Japan. Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food is also exported to a distributor in Japan and Colombia. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory of these lots from their shelves. There are no other Champ®, Field Trial®, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special®, Old Glory®, Paws Happy Life®, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever®, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride®, Sprout®, Thrifty®, Top Runner® or Whiskers & Tails products or other lot codes of these products affected by this voluntary recall. The lot codes can be located on the back of each bag.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

The expansion of this voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Products affected by this announcement:

Product NameSizeLot CodesUPC Code
CHAMP® MINI CHUNK DOG FOOD BEEF AND CHICKEN FLAVOR12 lb.TC2 3/APRIL/20207328315416
FIELD TRIAL® COMPLETE NUTRITION PREMIUM DOG FOOD16 lb.TC2 4/APRIL/20207015514530
GOOD DOG BRAND DOG FOOD HI-ENERGY FORMULA50 lb.TA1 5/APRIL/20205216624165
HUNTER’S SPECIAL®
DOG FOOD HI ENERGY FORMULA		50 lb.TA1 5/APRIL/2020 TA2 5/APRIL/2020 TA3 5/APRIL/20207015510145
HUNTER’S SPECIAL®
DOG FOOD MAINTENANCE FORMULA		50 lb.TB3 4/APRIL/2020 TB1 5/APRIL/20207015510135
HUNTER’S SPECIAL® FARM & RANCH RECIPE SUPER CHUNKS DOG FOOD50 lb.TC2 5/APRIL/2020 TC3 5/APRIL/20207015510182
OLD GLORY® DOG FOOD HEARTY BEEF & CHICKEN FLAVOR4 lb.TE3 3/APRIL/2020 TE2 4/APRIL/20207015514339
12.75 lb.TA3 3/APRIL/2020 TB1 3/APRIL/2020 TC1 3/APRIL/2020 TC2 3/APRIL/2020 TC3 3/APRIL/2020 TA1 4/APRIL/2020 TC1 4/APRIL/2020 TA2 4/APRIL/2020 TB2 4/APRIL/2020 TC2 4/APRIL/20207015514298
PAWS HAPPY LIFE® NUTRITIONALLY COMPLETE DOG FOOD17 lb.TC2 4/APRIL/20203680042561
PET EXPERT ALWAYS FIT FORMULA50 lb.TC2 5/APRIL/20205208887976
PRINCIPLE SUPER PREMIUM NATURAL DOG FOOD BREEDER PACK40 lb.TA3 4/APRIL/2020 TA1 5/APRIL/2020580179586032
RETRIEVER® BITES & BONES ADULT COMPLETE NUTRITION SAVORY CHICKEN FLAVOR52 lb.TC3 4/APRIL/2020 TC1 5/APRIL/20204939422642
RIVER BEND DOG FOOD BASIC NUTRITION40 lb.TC1 5/APRIL/2020None
50 lb.TC1 5/APRIL/2020None
RIVER BEND DOG FOOD SELECT50 lb.TB3 4/APRIL/2020None
SPORTSMAN’S PRIDE® MAINTENANCE ADULT FORMULA DOG FOOD20 lb.TB1 5/APRIL/20207015510082
50 lb.TB1 5/APRIL/20207015510110
SPROUT® BITES & BONES50 lb.TC2 4/APRIL/20207015505091
SPROUT® HI-PROTEIN20 lb.TI2 4/APRIL/2020 TI3 4/APRIL/202070155505120
40 lb.TI3 4/APRIL/20207015505119
SPROUT® MAINTENANCE40 lb.TB1 5/APRIL/20207015505096
SPROUT® PUPPY20 lb.TA3 4/APRIL/2020 TA1 5/APRIL/20207015505095
THRIFTY® ADULT DOG FOOD12 lb.TI1 3/APRIL/2020 TI2 3/APRIL/2020 TI3 3/APRIL/2020 TA2 4/APRIL/20207015513096
TOP RUNNER® PREMIUM DOG FOOD50 lb.TB1 3/APRIL/20203540650070
WHISKERS & TAILS ADULT RECIPE COMPLETE DOG FOOD17 lb.TC2 4/APRIL/20202114003022

