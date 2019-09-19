EDWARDSVILLE - Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville will host the legendary Dr. Zhivegas band for a Folds of Honor Foundation benefit.

Folds of Honor Foundation is a national organization that supports families of fallen and disabled service members.

A Sunset Hills Country Club member has anonymously donated the money for the event with the goal of providing a significant donation to the organization that helps so many military veterans. Tickets are $40 each and doors open at 7:30 p.m. The concert ends at 11 p.m. and proceeds will be donated to Field Of Honor. The ticket includes the entry fee, one free drink, and free appetizers.

Olivia Roggio, office administrator of Sunset Hills Country Club, said the donation to have the event was touching and encouraged the public to purchase tickets for such a great cause.

To purchase tickets, go to Sunset Hills Country Club's Facebook under Events:

https://www.facebook.com/events/947645055584119/https://www.facebook.com/events/947645055584119/

