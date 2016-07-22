HARTFORD – Looking for the best spot to view the sunset this summer? Craving some great live Dixieland music? The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has both! Located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr., in Hartford, IL, the Tower will hold Sunset Friday on July 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring The Dixie Dudes Dixieland Band.

Admission is $5 per person which includes unlimited trips up to the 180-foot Tower’s three viewing platforms at 50, 100 and 150 feet. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras and binoculars for viewing. Entertainment will be at the new Tower amphitheater and is free to all visitors. Bring your lawn chair to enjoy the summer tunes.

In addition to watching the sunset in one of the most scenic places overlooking the rivers, there will be live music. The Dixie Dudes Dixieland Band will showcase their signature sound including “Muskrat Ramble”, “Tuxedo Junction”, “Sway”, and “Oye Como Va”.

The members of this group cover a wide variety of professions; The Dixie Dudes Dixieland Band includes two teachers, a politician, two engineers, two doctors, and a pilot. The band is a combination of professional and amateur musicians who all enjoy coming together and play for fun and relaxation. The music they play is mostly traditional Dixieland tunes such as “Muskrat Ramble” however they have been expanding their repertoire to include rock and dance tunes to be more accommodating for events such as weddings and other party occasions. The Dixie Dudes have a constantly expanding set list and love to add and perform new music.

The Dixie Dudes Dixieland Band was founded in 1985 as an extension of the Lewis & Clark Community College Concert Band of Godfrey, Illinois. Their first performance was at the grand opening of the Amtrak

Railroad Station in Alton, Illinois. The eight person ensemble has become a popular musical act since, taking their services to many different events such as restaurants, church functions, Christmas and birthday parties, Mardi Gras celebrations, and more.

Visitors will be able to view the stunning summer sunset over the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Whether you are with family, friends, a special someone or alone to enjoy the view, the Tower is a perfect spot to relax after a long day. Make sure to check the times of the sunset to plan your trip accordingly!

“The view of the sunset from the top of the Tower is breathtaking. It’s the greatest place to be if you want to sit back and enjoy the view unfold in front of you,” said Don Russell, longtime volunteer at the Tower. “Visitors can come and make memories they’ll never want to forget.”

The Tower is now open seven days a week. The hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the Tower is $6 for adults, $5 for adults 62 and over, active military and military veterans, $4 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Summer events at the Tower are sponsored by Liberty Bank.

