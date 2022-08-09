LITCHFIELD - The Sunday, Aug. 14 Pickers Market in Litchfield has been canceled, city officials have announced. A building collapse in the area of the market has prompted the cancellation. City officials cite an abundance of caution for the safety of vendors and attendees as the primary concern. Please see the attached press release for additional information.

Due to the incident that occurred over the weekend in downtown Litchfield with a building collapsing in the 300 block of North State Street, the Pickers Market scheduled for August 14th has been canceled.

As of Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:30 am, the structural engineer(s) have not been on site to assess the building(s). The City wanted to provide as much notice as possible to the vendors of market cancellation, so the difficult decision has been made to cancel the market for Sunday. Please understand that much has been considered when making such a decision as no one wants to cancel. Public safety is our utmost concern and keeping the area clear of pedestrians and vendors is best. The condition of the building or adjacent buildings is still unknown, the weather could impact the structure, and a fall line would have to be maintained. Alternate space was evaluated but the City wishes to be sensitive to those affected due to the incident and business closures.

All vendors will be notified and allowed to transfer registration fees to another month or the monthly pro-rated fee refunded.

"Again, we know that the decision will be criticized either way, but we want to respect our vendors by giving as much notice as possible and protecting the public's safety," said Mayor Dougherty. "We are thankful that everyone got out safely, and understand it was a very traumatic situation for those involved."

If you have any questions regarding the event cancellation, please feel free to contact the Tourism Office at 217-324-8147 or the Administration Office at 217-324-8151.

Again, this was a hard decision as we understand it impacts many individuals but asks that all understand what was considered and how challenging it is for City officials and staff. We want to promote Litchfield as a great community which it is and sharing positivity is the best way to do that.

