GODFREY - The girls teams of both Summers Port Swim Club of Godfrey and Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City ended their meet Tuesday evening in a 161.5-161.5 tie, but the Pirates' boys team took a 194-134 win and it was enough to put Paddlers to the overall win over the Sharks 375.5-295-5 at Summers Port's pool.

It was the final regular season meet for the two sides as Paddlers prepare to host the 2023 Southwest Illinois Swimming Association meet Sunday morning and afternoon, the annual climax to the area's youth swimming season.

In the boys races, the eight-and-under division started off rather inconspicuously, as both teams were disqualified in the 100-yard medley relay, producing no winner. Mason Sullivan bounced back for the win in the 25-yard freestyle with a time of 22.04 seconds, while the Sharks' Logan Ringering took the six-and-under race with a time of 36.94 seconds. Sullivan also won the 50-yard freestyle at 57.38 seconds, with Oliver Flynn of Paddlers taking the 25-yard breaststroke at 39.50 seconds, Sullivan won his third event by taking the 25-yard backstroke at 29.63 seconds and Ryan Hejna of Summers Port winning the six-and-under race with a time of 38.75 seconds. Cameron Fernandez of the Pirates won the 25-yard butterfly at 35.25 seconds and the Pirates won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 2:12.63.

In the nine-and-10-year-old races, Jack Osborn of the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:27.20, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:45.40, Osborn took the 50-yard freestyle at 42.00 seconds and also won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:46.00, Daniel Fitzgerald of he Sharks won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.31 seconds, Summers Port's Brody Scheurer won the 50-yard backstroke at 51.54 seconds, Osborn won the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 39.25 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:52.34.

In the 11-12 events, Summers Port's Eli Aldridge won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:11.88, the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:42.33, the Sharks' Noah Aldridge won the 50-yard freestyle at 26.77 seconds, also winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:16.41, Paddlers' Spencer Wise-Capriglione won the 50-yard breaststroke at 45/38 seconds, with teammate Logan Barnes winning the 50-yard backstroke at 40.42 seconds, it was Noah Aldridge taking the 50-yard butterfly at 32.19 seconds and Paddlers won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:16.84.

The results in the 13-14 division saw Mason Roseman of the Pirates win the 200-yard freestyle at 2:19.88, teammate Jackson Suhre won the 100-yard freestyle at 59.64 seconds, the Pirates took the 200-yard medley relay at 2:16.81, Summers Port's Erick Humphrey won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.22 seconds and also won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:04.17 and the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:12.23, Conor Jones of Paddlers won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:24.50, Suhre won the 50-yard butterfly at 30.50 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:41.18.

In the 15-18 age group races, the 200-yard freestyle was won by Stephen Stobbs of the Sharks at 2:15.95, while Alexander Weaver of the Pirates took the 100-yard freestyle at 55.41 seconds, it was the Pirates winning the 200-yard medley relay at 1:58.17, Paddler's Christopher Taylor won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.47 seconds, Maddox Kennedy of the Pirates took the 100-yard individual medley at 1:03.33 and also took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:09,48, with Weaver winning the 100-yard backstroke at 1:10.04, Kennedy won his third event by taking the 50-yard butterfly at 26.71 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:41.18.

In the results of the girls meet, the eight-and-under races saw the Sharks win the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 1:46.89, Teagan Fry of Summers Port winning the 25-yard freestyle at 20.92 seconds, with the six-and-under race going to Annie Minton of the Sharks at 31.29 seconds, Ava Brenner of Paddlers took the 50-yard freestyle at 59.61 seconds, Kiele Stupperrich of the Sharks won the 25-yard breaststroke at 25.31 seconds, Fry won the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 25.03 seconds, while Emmy Beiser of Summers Port won the six-and-under race at 31.34 seconds, the Sharks' Heidi Young won the 25-yard butterfly at 29.89 seconds and Summers Port won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:34.13.

In the nine-and-10-year old races, the Pirates Alli Dolosic-Cox won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:26.88. while the Sharks won the 200-yard medley relay at 3:09.29, Abigail Kohl of Paddlers won the 50-yard freestyle at 40.47 seconds, Summers Port's Piper Fry took home the 100-yard individual medley at 1:34.35, Noelle Young of the Sharks won the 50-yard breaststroke at 48.67 seconds, Isabella Ferrell of Paddlers won the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 46.28 seconds, it was Dolosic-Cox winning the 50-yard butterfly at 48.16 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:49.64.

The results of the 11-12 races saw Lauren Willaredt of Paddlers win the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:12.78, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:34.28, Lily Kohl of Paddlers won the 50-yard freestyle at 33.10 seconds, teammate Alexandra Suhre won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:13.09, with Suhre also winning the 50-yard breaststroke at 37.89 seconds, Kaylee Kohl of the Pirates took the 50-yard backstroke at 42.31 seconds, Suhre won the 50-yard butterfly at 32.76 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:16.84.

In the 13-14 races, the 200-yard freestyle went to Madelyn Pamatot of Paddlers at 2:29.70, with teammate Kathryn Gartner winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:09.52, the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:45.45, it was Elizabeth Weaver of Paddlers winning the 50-yard freestyle at 31.44 seconds, Pamatot won the 100-yard individual medley, coming in at 1:19.53, Ella Osborn of Summers Port won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:51.52, Pamatot won her third event in the 100-yard backstroke, winning with a time of 1:15.73, Weaver won the 50-yard butterfly at 34.11 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:18.63.

In the 15-18 races, the Sharks' Claire Paule won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:09.22, while the 100-yard freestyle went to Alivia Upshaw of Paddlers at 1:03.94, the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:26.25, Paddlers' Makenzie Heintz won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.39 seconds, it was Paule winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:08.41, the Pirates' Peyton Hatfield won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:25.16, Paule took her third event of the meet in the 100-yard backstroke, winning with a time of 1:10.13, Hatfield won the 50-yard butterfly at 31.28 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:06.06.

