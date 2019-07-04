SEE VIDEO:

WOOD RIVER – The Alton Road Runners Club Summer Track Series came to a very successful conclusion June 27 at East Alton-Wood River High School Memorial Stadium, as participation was very good for the entire five-meet series.

“It went really well,” said Road Runners president and meet director Russ Colona, the track coach at EAWR. “The weather was really good, we had a ton of kids come out, along with some older kids and some adults. It was a very good mixture, and that’s what we want.”

The five-meet series began May 30, and continued for five consecutive Thursdays, with events for the 10-and-under participants that included the 100-meter and 50-meter dash, the long jump and softball throw, and various events also for those 11-and-over, which also included the shot put and discus throw, the 1,600-meter and 3,000-meter runs, the 200- and 400-meter runs, the 1,500-meter run and both 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay races. The meets were designed to help introduce the sport to younger people, and give all participants and chance to work with the sport itself.

“I thought it was a real nice turnout for all five meets,” Colona said, “when last year, we had trouble with the weather, and it was very encouraging to see.”

Results for the final meet weren’t available, but Colona felt that the series was very successful, and he hopes to continue the success next summer.

“We just want to continue the success we had,” Colona said, “and we had a lot of high school kids come out to work with the little kids, and we also had parents coming out to watch the meets. It was a real good mixture, and we want to just keep it going.”

The series celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, and by all means, it was a successful anniversary.

“We started out in 1999,” Colona said, “and this year was a good one.”

The Road Runners’ next event is the 41st annual Hit-And-Run food stores Pee Wee Run, the annual half-mile event for runners eight-and-under, as well and nine-to 14, which will be held July 14, which will be followed by the 24th annual Dash-and-Glow family run, which will be held August 3 at EAWR Memorial Stadium. It’s a half-mile run for those 14-and-under, and a mile run in various age groups for 15-and-over. For more information on these events, please log on to the club’s website, www.altonroadrunners.com

