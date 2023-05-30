JERSEYVILLE - Kids are out of school and parents are wondering how they will keep them entertained. Enter, the Jerseyville Public Library! The Library will be hosting their annual Summer Reading Clubs for all ages – infants to adults and everyone in between. Registration begins June 1 with club activities running June 12 through July 21 where there will be a combined prize party and Tiny Art Show for all participants in Summer Reading Clubs. Summer Reading Club is a lot more than just reading with activities, entertainment, movies, crafts, concerts and so much more. All are welcome regardless of Library Card status.

LEGO Club will be held Saturday, June 3 at 10:00 am, an always popular and fun event where your masterpieces will be displayed all month long at the Library. (For Gr. K-7)

Two new clubs that kicked off last month will be continuing: Teen Book Club featuring word puzzles and hot chocolate Saturdays at 3:00 pm and Junior Book Club featuring fun activities every Thursday at 5:00 pm, both hosted by the Library’s teen staff members.

Speaking of clubs, another fun continuing event your kids and teens might like to attend is Summer Gaming Club every Wednesday at 3:30 pm. Join the Library staff for board games, video games, socializing, coloring, crosswords, word searches and if the weather is nice, they may even set up some outdoor lawn games such as Giant Jenga, Giant Connect 4, Washers and other outdoor games.

In addition to the events and programs for Summer Reading Club participants, there are several of these family-friendly events open to everyone whether signed up for Summer Reading or not. Rusty Pliers, Ventriloquist, will be performing at the Library on Tuesday, June 13 at 1:00 pm. On Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 am, come to the Library to hear all about the City of Cahokia and the largest earthworks in North America from Linda Sinco, Site Interpretive Coordinator from Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. On Monday, June 26 at 6:30 pm, you will hear all about the March of the Mill Children as told by Mother Jones (historical reenactor and Jerseyville resident, Loretta Williams). These free events wind up with a program on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 pm by Lisa from U of I Extension called “Let’s Make Salsa” – where Lisa will lead participants in making salsa from fresh tomatoes – taste testing will be required! Families are encouraged to attend all of these events held at the Library.

Please note that the Library will be closed on Sunday, June 18 to honor Father’s Day.

As always, everyone is welcome to attend events and activities at the Library regardless of library card status. A library card is only required to check out materials. There are also many community resources available to those without a card including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary, public use computers and more.

Pick up a copy of the latest newsletter at the library or view it online at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org. Contact library staff for more information or to register for programs at (618) 498-9514. Follow the library on its social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) @jvillelibrary.

