WOOD RIVER - Ryan Suhre, a junior at Metro-East Lutheran took home the individual crown Monday afternoon at Belk Park in the 2023 Hickory Stick Invitational.

Out of 21 schools and 100-plus golfers, his 4-under par 68 sealed the deal as he was one of two golfers on the day to break 70.

The other was Vandalia's Connor McCall who fired a 3-under par 69 to finish second individually.

Suhre's Crusaders finished on the podium in third place shooting 313 while Mascoutah and Salem both tied at the top shooting 310.

Ryan's younger bother Drew shot a 73, which tied for fourth on the day, while Gavin White shot a 77 for MEL.

Narrowly missing the top three was Marquette Catholic who finished fourth shooting 315. Three of the five golfers broke 80 with Mike Wilson leading the charge with a 75 followed by Sean Williams with a 78 and Carson Jones with a 79.

Suhre shot his 68 with two bogeys on the first and the ninth. This performance followed a 2-under par 70 over the weekend at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

Other area schools' scores include Father McGivney (325), Triad (350), Civic Memorial (353), Granite City (377), Jerseyville (377), Piasa Southwestern (414), and East Alton-Wood River (423).

Roxana only had three golfers so couldn't put in an official score but combined to shoot 290.

