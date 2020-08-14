KAMPSVILLE - Kampsville’s Wade Gibson tossed his name to voters on Thursday as a candidate for the position of the Village of Kampsville mayor.

Gibson is a very successful area hair dresser and long-time owner of the Salon Of Papa Toodles at 210 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. He has been a hairdresser in the Riverbend region for many years. Wade lives in Kampsville with his partner, James.

“I would like to announce my intent to seek the position of Mayor Village of Kampsville in the upcoming April, 2021 election,” he said Thursday on Facebook. “We have many issues in the Village that need addressed. I look forward to working with you all.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gibson was the youngest mayor in Illinois in the early 1990s when took over that helm in Kampsville at age 25 and he was re-elected after being initially appointed with the death of the incumbent.

He said his roots have always remained in Kampsville even before he came back home and his address changed.

“I was fortunate enough to move back in 2017 with my partner, James Palmer, to Kampsville to be closer to my three children and grandchildren,” Wade said. “Being mayor of Kampsville in the '90s gave me the opportunity to see the village grow as well be a part of it. After years and business knowledge as well as life experience I feel I have the ability to add more to the community. I ask for your support with helping retain the mayor's seat in April, 2021.”

More like this: