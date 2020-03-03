Edwardsville, Ill. – TorHoerman Law will reward a $1,000 scholarship to the winner of the firm’s third annual “End Distracted Driving” Scholarship Campaign Competition.

Student contestants are asked to discuss the dangers of distracted driving and what steps society can take to end the issue. The video and essay contest is open to all incoming college freshmen and current college students from the Metro East and Greater St. Louis and Chicago areas. Submissions are open until May 1.

Contestants can submit a written essay or video response to the prompt, which can be found at https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/scholarship/. The student with the best overall submission will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help cover education costs. The winning essay or video will be featured on TorHoerman Law’s website and on all firm social media platforms. TorHoerman Law employees will judge the essay and video responses to determine the scholarship winner. Response scores will be based on content, creativity, style, factual accuracy, grammar, and originality.

Essays should be 750 to 1000 words and videos should last from three to five minutes. Contestants must provide PDF proof of the Fall 2020 enrollment at an accredited university. Each student is limited to one submission. The full prompt, competition details and submission guidelines can be found at torhoermanlaw.com/scholarship.

