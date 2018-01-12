ALTON - No injuries reported following a single-vehicle collision in the 2400 block of Central Avenue around noon Friday.

A silver Subaru Impreza exited the roadway and collided with some shrubbery. The driver of that vehicle was not on the scene, but an officer from the Alton Police Department described the incident as a "typical car crash," adding there were no injuries to report at the time. That officer would not comment regarding charges.

Flurries were falling at the time of the collision, but road conditions seemed to be fair. It is not known at this time what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

