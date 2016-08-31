



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville freshmen and transfer students were paid a special visit on Tuesday, Aug. 30 by approximately 70 faculty, staff and administrators who offered a personal welcome and words of encouragement during University Housing’s 12th annual House Calls event.

Volunteers, including Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple and Interim Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker, knocked door-to-door to ask students about their first week of classes, answer questions and hand out a sweet treat.

“This event offered a special opportunity to individually welcome our newest students,” said Waple. “We’re excited that the academic year is underway, and want to be sure that these students are aware of the many resources available to them to ensure a successful student experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Students in 33 wings throughout the first year residence halls, along with those in the transfer Focused Interest Community (FIC), were included in the welcome event. The FIC sections were greeted by faculty and staff directly connected to their study areas.

“We want this to be empowering for residents. An effort is made to assign faculty and staff to some specific communities of students they may work with,” explained Vicky Dean, assistant director for residential education and House Calls coordinator. “It’s exciting to see bonds begin to form between students in their community as they talk about their experiences so far.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: