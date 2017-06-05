Students receive scholarships to attend Missouri State University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2017-18 academic year. Alton, IL



Abbigail Day, Deans' Scholarship

Abbigail Day, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver

Adam Harrison, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver



Bethalto, IL



Baylee Hampton, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver

Alexandra Prickett, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver



Edwardsville, IL



Riley Mackey, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver

Nicole Meyer, Deans' Scholarship

Nicole Meyer, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver

Amanda Mutz, Inclusive Excellence Leadership Out-Of-State Fee Waiver

Amanda Mutz, Inclusive Excellence Leadership Scholarship



Godfrey, IL



Hannah Schulz, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver

Thomas Scyoc, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver

Thomas Scyoc, Provost Scholarship

Gage Steiner, Board of Governors Scholarship

Gage Steiner, Out-Of-State Fee Waiver

Quinn Whitten, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver



Granite City, IL



Shalin Patel, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver



Wood River, IL



Danielle Stockton, Deans' Scholarship

Danielle Stockton, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver



These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership shown in community and school activities. Article continues after sponsor message More information and a list of students who received scholarships are available at http://news.missouristate.edu/2017/06/01/scholarshipfy17-18/



