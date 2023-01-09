EDWARDSVILLE - Students returned to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s campus welcomed by the smiling faces of staff and faculty to kick off the first day of the spring semester.

The Office of Student Affairs coordinated the efforts of volunteers stationed around campus displaying “Ask Me!” signs offering guidance and encouragement as students walked to their classes.

“The first day of the semester is always exciting,” said Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Miriam Roccia. “The energy is abundant as new and returning students eagerly search for welcoming faces and their classrooms.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The opening week of the spring semester continues with multiple events and activities. Event listings are available at siue.edu/kimmel and siue.edu/events .

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

More like this: