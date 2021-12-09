EAST ST. LOUIS - With measured concentration and deliberate moves, fingers poise over piano keys, eyes follow sheet notes and feet keep step to rhythmic beats – all to musical tunes of Christmastime favorites.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for the Performing Arts students will present their free annual holiday performance, which will be a mini-presentation, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 in the Multipurpose Room in Building D at the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. in East St. Louis.

“Our students and staff have been fervently practicing to present a wonderful, exciting and joyous performance,” said Performing Arts Program Director Homer Simmons. “Our annual holiday performance promises to be entertaining and uplifting.

“We will follow federal and SIUE COVID-19 guidelines during the concert, and students will be masked while performing.”

Performances will range from musical numbers on the piano, chimes, and drums to dance numbers that include jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and Dunham Technique.

Some of what the audience can expect to hear includes “Jingle Bells” on the piano and “Sleigh Ride” on the chimes. Such dance numbers as “A Christmas Dream” and “Frecube” will be performed.

“The students’ ability to display a wide variety of talent is commendable,” said Jack Williams, Performing Arts coordinator.

Performing Arts teachers include: Mary Jo Pembrook, PhD, piano and chimes instructor, Gerald Babatunde Williams, African drum and dance choreographer; and Jay’Kayla Winford, Dunham Technique, hip-hop, and modern dance choreographer.