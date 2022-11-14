EAWR Hosts College Career Fair

WOOD RIVER - There was a sense of excitement about the future from students who attended the career fair open to all schools last week at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Missy Struif, school counselor at East Alton-Wood River, said this was the first year for the career fair, and the school looks forward to doing it again in the future.

Struif said the fair featured something for everyone, from those interested in four-year colleges, to those who wanted to attend junior colleges and those who wished to pursue careers in other crafts such as manufacturing work, the military, and much more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had different representatives from colleges, the military, Lewis and Clark Community College, and even some here to talk about a career as a first responder,” she said. “Some don’t want to attend a four-year college so it was nice to have different things here for them.”

Daniel Nosce, a recruiter at Lewis and Clark Community College, said he thought the career fair was a great opportunity for the college to meet all the potential students.

“It was great meeting all the potential students at East Alton-Wood River and hearing their stories about how excited they are to go on to college."

First responder Drew Mortland, an East Alton firefighter, talked to those in attendance about a career as a first responder and medical response work.

“I knew at a young age that I wanted to be a firefighter and I followed that path,” he said. “I found it to be a very rewarding career.”

More like this: