GODFREY – About 200 students and parents used their day off school Monday, Oct. 10, to attend Lewis and Clark Community College’s Discover Day.

The event gave visitors the chance to tour the campus and explore L&C’s many career and degree programs.

L&C’s mascot, Blazer the Newfie, entertained the crowd by posing for photos and handing out stickers.

Enrollment for the spring semester begins Oct. 17. Call or text (618) 468-2222 or visit www.lc.edu/admissions to get started.