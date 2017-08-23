EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual ice cream social drew a crowd to the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Chancellor Randy Pembrook, SIU System President Randy Dunn and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton handed out 700 Dairy Queen Blizzards during the highly-anticipated event.

“This is great,” exclaimed Elizabeth Hettich, of Vernon. “Who doesn’t love free ice cream?!”

“It’s delicious,” added Grant Farchmin, of Mahomet. “It’s definitely nice to have ice cream on the first week of classes.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Welcome Week event, Patton encouraged students to explore Edwardsville.

“The excitement you bring to campus and our community energizes all of us,” Patton said. “Work hard on your studies and enjoy our community. Go Cougars!”

“We were pleased to have SIU System President Randy Dunn with us today, and Mayor Hal Patton, who is a fantastic partner to the University,” Pembrook said. “We also extend our gratitude to Dairy Queen for their support of this great tradition!”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=sna94Az_12Q&feature=youtu.be

More like this: