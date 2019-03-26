GODFREY – Swarovski Waterschool USA: Mississippi River celebrated World Water Day, Friday, March 22, with an interactive event that taught attendees about the importance of water.

Swarovski Waterschool students hosted educational booths about water throughout Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ahlemeyer Atrium. Participating schools included Lovejoy Middle School, CA Henning, Highland, Alton Upward Bound High School Students and Montessori.

“I believe all of the students had a great time learning about water conservation and the global water crisis,” Waterschool Educator Corrine O’Brien said. “The SWS student-teachers leading the activities were super engaging and worked very hard to inspire other students to care about their local watersheds. They specifically enjoyed teaching the students what they had learned through the Swarovski Waterschool program and expressing their passion for water.”

Founded in 2000 and situated in seven countries within watershed areas of the Danube, Ganges, Yangtze, Nile, Amazon, Chao Praya and Mississippi rivers, the Swarovski Waterschool program has taught more than 500,000 children, using nearly 10,000 specially trained teachers at more than 2,400 public schools.

The Swarovski Waterschool USA, headquartered at L&C’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, is the first in North America.

The program offers an educational learning experience revolving around the topic of water, and targets children typically aged 8 to 18. Improving access to safe, reliable water and adequate sanitation at schools are additional key areas which are integrated in the framework.

Through the Swarovski Waterschool program, students develop a lifelong passion for the subject, making them ideal ambassadors to influence entire families and their communities.

For more information, visit www.swarovskiwaterschool.com.

