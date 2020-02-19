GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College hosted prospective students and their families for Discover Day, Monday, Feb. 17, ahead of the college’s next year-round enrollment period, which opens in March.

Guests had the opportunity to learn about the college’s services and programs, talk with financial aid and enrollment representatives, experience student life, and mingle with peers at this free event, which is held once a semester. Discover Days are typically scheduled for Columbus Day and President’s Day each year, because the high schools are off but the college remains open.

“Discover Day was a success once again,” said Delfina Dornes, director of Enrollment and Advising. “Several families took advantage of the various campus tours and were also able to speak to faculty and staff. Lewis and Clark has a proud tradition of providing top-rate academic programs and quality support programs to serve our students. It was great to have the opportunity to showcase all that we have to offer.”

Students who missed Discover Day can always call to speak with an advisor and/or schedule a tour at (618) 468-2220.

The college is currently enrolling for Summer 2020, but will begin registration for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 on March 16. As always, students may register for one semester at a time if they choose, or they can schedule an entire year in a single advisor visit. This will be the second year this option is available.

“We hope that offering this option can make the enrollment process easier and more efficient for students,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “Knowing their class schedule for the entire year will help students plan around work and family obligations and allow them to see a clear pathway to achieve their goals.”

Learn more about Discover Days at www.lc.edu/discoverdays.

To apply or register for classes, visit www.lc.edu/admissions or call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

