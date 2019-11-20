GODFREY - Students can earn full college credit for a number of transferrable online courses during the holiday break through Lewis and Clark Community College’s 2019-2020 Winter Intersession offerings.

“Intersession courses are perfect for students who are seeking to complete their general education requirements,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “The courses are available online, are completed in four weeks, and can help meet the requirements for an associate or bachelor’s degree. Transfer-level courses are offered, and many students who enroll are attending a four-year institution. The classes make it possible for a student to get ahead in completing their degree. We’ve found students also appreciate the online format. It makes it possible to enjoy holiday events while still finding time to complete the coursework.”

ART-130 Intro Visual Arts (3 Credits)

Introduces an approach to the appreciation and study of art. Presents an overview of many art forms and a framework for describing and understanding art.

ART-153 Non-Western Art (3 Credits)

Provides a stylistic and historical survey of visual arts traditions in the world beyond the West. Introduces students to the arts of diverse cultures from around the globe (including Africa, China, Japan, India, Oceania and the native cultures of the Americas), and some of the ideals, beliefs, principles and influences that have shaped their arts.

BUSN-131 Intro Modern Business (3 Credits)

Makes a factual and informative survey of American business. Principles and practices governing the operation of modern businesses are covered.

ECON-151 Macroeconomics (3 Credits)

Explores the evolution of economic systems, modern economic theory including fiscal and monetary theory and institutions, international trade, current economic problems and comparative economic systems.

ECON-152 Microeconomics (3 Credits)

Explores components of U.S. economy; supply and demand analysis; theories of consumer, firm and government behavior; market structures; current economic problems.

ENGL-131 First-Year English I (3 Credits)

Focuses on practicing, through the writing process, skills in creating clear, concise and carefully edited expository essays and summaries. Essentials of grammar, mechanics and punctuation are stressed. The course also introduces/reviews MLA format, writing with sources and critical thinking.

Prerequisite: Placement by exam or grade of C or better in ENGL 125.

HEED-133 Personal & Community Health (3 Credits)

Provides scientific health information essential for meeting the needs of daily living, including professional, parent and community responsibilities.

LITT-234 Multicultural American Lit (3 Credits)

Introduces the contemporary multicultural American literature works of African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, Native American and recent immigrant cultures. An examination of these works will invite students to explore and appreciate multicultural ideas and values. As a result of this multicultural experience, students will come to understand the importance of remaining open to and interested in others.

Prerequisite: C or better in ENGL 131.

MKTG-240 Social Media Marketing (3 Credits)

Studies the applications and methods utilized to promote businesses and organizations via digital tools and social media. Includes interface uses and best practices. Students will create and manage various social media sites while completing writing and reading assignments, quizzes and tests. The course also includes an overview of how to use social media platforms to supplement traditional marketing strategies. It is recommended that students have basic keyboarding, Internet, and computer skills. Students must be able to access and interact with various social media websites, including but not limited to Facebook, Flickr, YouTube, LinkedIn, WordPress, and Twitter.

MUSI-130 Music Appreciation (3 Credits)

Presents basic elements of music and develops perceptive listening skills and understanding. Introduces stylistic elements, composers and literature of the various historical periods. No previous music background is necessary.

MUSI-134 Non-Western Music (3 Credits)

Covers the basic elements of music (melody, rhythm, harmony and form) and perceptive listening as they relate to non-Western music. Examines the music cultures of several non-Western societies. No previous music background is necessary.

POLS-131 American Government (3 Credits)

Introduces the organization and function of the U.S. government. Includes the U.S. Constitution; the Federal and State systems; political behavior; executive, legislative and judicial powers; public policies. Critically examines political parties, role of the media, presidential leadership and policy issues. Successful completion of this course satisfies the U.S. and Illinois State Constitution mandate included in the Associate Degree Graduation Requirements.

