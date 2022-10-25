BELLEVILLE - A day after the Central Visual and Performing Arts tragedy in St. Louis where two were killed and a gunman was shot and killed, students are in custody after they brought guns and ammunition to Belleville East High School and Hazelwood West High School on Tuesday.

Belleville School officials were told about social media reports that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The Belleville East resource center and campus patrol found the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old at school and discovered guns and ammunition.

Article continues after sponsor message

The two students were then isolated from those in the school and searched. The two have been arrested and law enforcement didn't believe any guns were displayed at school in this case.

A student also brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. Police said the student was apprehended and the gun was seized.

The incident at Belleville East High School and the other at Hazelwood West occurred one day after Alexandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuckza, 61, were shot and killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. A total of seven victims were injured in the tragedy and the suspect was shot and killed by police.

More like this: