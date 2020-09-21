GODFREY – Michelle Savage seized the opportunity for a second chance at academic success and found it, thanks to a partnership between Lewis and Clark Community College and Missouri Baptist University (MoBap).

Savage, of Shipman, went from a struggling student unable to complete her associate degree to a graduate with her name on L&C’s President’s List. Now, she’s on track to earn her bachelor’s degree in Human Services, without ever leaving L&C’s campus.

L&C’s 2+2 program with MoBap made that possible. Students in the program complete their first two years with L&C, then their last two years as Missouri Baptist students – but their courses are still taught on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

“I was only a few classes away from completing my Associate in Arts degree that I started in 2003,” Savage said. “I dropped out in 2006 because I made some bad life choices, but I returned and completed my degree in Fall 2019.”

To turn her life around, Savage had to make some life-changing decisions.

“I had to overcome the obstacle of my own heroin addiction,” she said. “The people of First Fruits Mission Bible Training Center, my faith and my personal relationship with Jesus Christ helped me realize I have always had the desire to help people.”

It was Savage’s desire to serve that attracted her to the program.

“I decided on the L&C/MoBap 2+2 program because a friend of mine went into the same field and he explained how this program has excellent teachers and is cost effective,” Savage said. “Missouri Baptist is a faith-based college and that is what I was looking for.”

Savage plans to complete her bachelor’s degree in 2024, then pursue a master’s degree. Her goal is to become a social worker and/or mental health and substance abuse counselor.

Cost savings and convenience weren’t the only reasons the program was a good fit.

“It’s also the professors and advisors who help you along your journey to become the best version of yourself,” Savage said. “The professors at L&C and Missouri Baptist know your name and care about each individual. If you have a problem, personal or educational, you can go to them and they will listen and help you in any way they can.”

Savage chose her program and career for deeply personal reasons. Her experience has put her in the shoes of those she wishes to help.

“I want to give back to the community and help those who are like I used to be,” she said.

For more information about a degree in Human Services through the L&C/MoBap 2+2 program, contact Professor Chad Keller at (618) 468-4764 or cjkeller@lc.edu.

To learn more about available 2+2 programs and other transfer degrees, visit https://www.lc.edu/Transferring_to_Another_College/ or contact L&C’s Enrollment Services at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

