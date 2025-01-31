MADISON COUNTY – A collision involving a student and a school bus occurred Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2025, near the entrance of Alton High School. The incident occurred when a student driving an SUV pulled out in front of the bus.

The student sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the school bus also reported injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"There were no students on the bus," Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

