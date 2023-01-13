EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony).

The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).

Count 1 of falsely making a terrorist threat alleges that the defendant made a threat to commit or cause to be committed a terrorist act, knowing the threat to be false, in that he made a statement that he had a detailed plan to conduct a shooting at Edwardsville High School, and that he would use “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to cause mass casualties.

Count 2 of falsely making a terrorist threat alleges that he made a threat to commit or cause to be committed a catastrophe, knowing the threat to be false, in that he made a statement that he had a detailed plan to conduct a shooting at the school, and that he would use “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to kill or wound approximately 80 people at the school.

Count 3, disorderly conduct, alleges that he transmitted the threats, or caused them to be transmitted, to a principal at the school.

“Reports such as this are deeply concerning and troubling to us,” said Haine. “Violence in our schools is everyone’s nightmare. We are absolutely committed to making every effort to keep our children and our schools safe. That means our team acts with urgency and the utmost seriousness when we receive reports of possible violence.

"Our duty now is to present the facts and the applicable laws to the court, so that a judge can make informed decisions on how to deal with this individual in an appropriate manner while also protecting schools and students.”

Officers and investigators with the Edwardsville Police Department, including a school resource officer at the high school, immediately began an investigation after school officials received a tip Tuesday afternoon.

Police almost immediately located the defendant and took him into custody. He remained in the Madison County Jail as of Friday. The investigation by police and prosecutors is ongoing. Haine also continued to urge the community to remain vigilant and report any possible issues to law enforcement.

“If you see something or hear something, please say something,” said Haine. “Whether a troubling comment occurs in an online forum or on the parking lot, we rely on the community to report possible concerns regarding school safety to the attention of the authorities so appropriate action can be taken. I commend those concerned citizens who did so in this case, and the Edwardsville Police Department and the staff of Edwardsville District 7 for their prompt and thorough action to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Bail for Hurley was set at $150,000 by Circuit Judge Amy Maher. In addition, the judge has granted a prosecution request that additional conditions be imposed on Hurley in the event that he attempts to post bond for release. Those additional conditions include:

• The defendant shall not harass, intimidate or interfere with any students or staff, and must remain away from any school premises or school activities.

• The defendant must submit to a psychological evaluation before being permitted to post bond. The court will review the evaluation before allowing release on bond.

• The defendant must submit to random testing for drugs and alcohol.

• The defendant will be subject to “house arrest” with around-the-clock electronic monitoring.

The class 1 felonies carry a possible sentence of 4-15 years in prison. The possible sentence for the class 4 felony is 1-3 years in prison.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

