COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – As the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) across the state continues to rise, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is urging Metro East residents to follow preventative best practices advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to stop the spread of the potentially fatal disease.

“The best way to not get sick is to avoid contact with those that are sick, so staying home whenever possible is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Stuart. “However, staying home or missing work is simply not possible for some residents, so it is important that we each take extra precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”

To stop the spread of COVID-19, Stuart is urging residents to take the following precautions issued by IDPH:

Wash hands often, with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable

Article continues after sponsor message Avoid touching face, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash hands immediately

Regularly clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces like doorknobs and phones

Work from home if possible and practice social distancing by only going out when absolutely necessary, and going to public places where you can remain at least six feet away from other individuals

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or for more information, Stuart is encouraging residents to directly contact IDPH by calling their 24-hour hotline at 800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.



“It is up to us to take precautions now to help stop the spread of COVID-19. By practicing healthy habits and social distancing, we can protect our neighbors that are seniors or have weakened immune systems,” continued Stuart. “I encourage residents to do their part to help keep themselves, their family and our community healthy during this time.”

More like this: