EDWARDSVILLE- To promote entrepreneurship and economic development throughout the Metro East, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting a seminar on Starting a Small Business in Illinois on Monday, Feb. 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris University Center at Southern Illinois University.

“Starting a business can be an intimidating process, but we have resources in the Metro East to help with the process,” said Stuart. “The Illinois Small Business Development Center is constantly offering seminars, lessons and tips to small business owners at every level.”

Rep. Stuart is partnering with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIUe to host the seminar. The seminar will focus on how to start and develop a small business. Individuals will learn how to create a viable business plan, register their business with state or local agencies, and explore different financing options. Additionally, there will be an opportunity during the seminar for individualized questions about a startup or business plan. Registration and a $10 admission fee are required for this event. Visit https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/32020 to register.

“The seminar is the perfect setting to ask questions and learn about what really goes into starting a business,” said Stuart. “I highly encourage anyone who is looking to start a new, for-profit business to come to the seminar to gain knowledge about starting a business in Illinois.”

For more information please contact the Illinois Small Business Development Center at 618-650-2929 or Stuart’s constituent service office at 618-365-6650 or repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

