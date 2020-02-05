GLEN CARBON, Ill. – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to host a free I-Cash event. The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library.

“Every month, I team up with the treasurer’s office to help residents connect with their property that may be held by the state,” said Stuart. “Our goal is to return the property back to residents to whom it rightfully belongs.”

State Treasurer Frerichs’ office has about $2.5 billion in unclaimed property. The unclaimed property is held in differing forms, which include savings and checking accounts, customer deposits, payroll checks, refund checks and more. During the event, a representative from the treasurer’s office will be able to check the I-Cash database, explain the steps to claiming property and answer any questions from attendees.

“New properties get added to the system month-to-month, so I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to meet with someone from the treasurer’s office,” Stuart continued. “Even if it’s just a small amount of money to claim, every dollar counts!”

