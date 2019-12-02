EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – To listen to the thoughts and concerns of her constituent, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting “Candy with Katie” on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sherry’s Snacks, located at 220 N. Main Street in downtown Edwardsville.

“Each month I hold an event like ‘Candy with Katie’ to support new or local businesses while getting an opportunity to talk one-on-one with constituents” Stuart said. “Each time I host this event, I learn something new from residents and their ideas on how to address issues in our region.”

During this event, Stuart will be collecting items for her warm clothing drive, including gently used gloves, scarves and hats. Donations will be given to the organization Making a Difference in Collinsville. Stuart will also be returning to legislative session in January, and will be hosting events throughout the Spring to connect with residents about legislative issues.

“Before I return to session in January, I want to make sure community members have the opportunity to email, call, or meet with me in person about the various issues that will come up next year.” continued Stuart. “I encourage everyone to come to this event before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season begins.”

For more information, contact Rep. Stuart’s Constituent Services Office at 618-365-6650 or at RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

