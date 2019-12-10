COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is encouraging families to review the 2019 edition of the Attorney General’s Safe Shopping Guide to help ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season. Attorney General Kwame Raoul creates the guide annually to highlight hazardous toys, children’s products and household items recalled during the past calendar year.

“The last thing a family should worry about during the holiday season should be if the gifts their children received are a danger to them,” said Stuart. “The 2019 Safe Shopping Guide can eliminate those fears by highlighting children’s clothing and toys that have been recalled during the last calendar year.”

The Attorney General’s Safe Shopping Guide includes thorough descriptions and images of children’s products recalled this year – from popular children’s toys and games to children’s furniture, cribs and strollers. The easy-to-use resource can help families avoid recalled products on the second-hand market and items that may already be in their homes. Any questions about products included the guide can be directed to the Recall Hotline at 1-888-414-7678. Current and previous editions of the Safe Shopping Guide can be found at http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/safe_shopping.html.

“I encourage everyone buying gifts for young children to look at this guide before shopping this holiday season,” said Stuart. “This list is created to be easily used and followed to ensure that families can focus on celebrating the holidays with the peace of mind that their children are playing with safe, approved toys.”

