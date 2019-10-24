COLLINSVILLE – To combat the opioid crisis and misuse of prescription drugs, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is encouraging residents to take advantage of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 26. Various locations around Stuart’s district will be taking back prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Earlier this year, I fought for the Illinois Department of Public Health to adopt new guidelines for prescribing painkillers to curb prescription drug and opioid abuse,” Stuart said. “Overprescribing painkillers and other medicine have contributed to prescription drug abuse, and events like the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day are essential to combat prescription drug abuse across Illinois.”

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency in order to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. The drop off locations throughout Stuart’s district includes the Maryville Police Department at 2500 N. Center Street in Maryville, the O’Fallon Police Department at 287 N. 7 Hills Road in O’Fallon, the Edwardsville Police Department at 333 S. Main Street in Edwardsville, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 405 Randle Street in Edwardsville. Residents can visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ to find an additional drop off locations.

“A majority of abused prescription drugs come from the medicine cabinets of family members or friends,” continued Stuart. “To decrease drug misuse among the nearly 10 million Americans that have reported this issue, I encourage residents to be proactive and take advantage of opportunities like this to safely dispose of their prescription drugs.”

For more information, contact Rep. Stuart’s Constituent Services Office in Collinsville at 618-365-6650 or at RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

