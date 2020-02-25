GRANITE CITY – To call attention to public and community health, state Rep. Katie Stuart is highlighting February as American Heart Month. As part of her efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle, Stuart will be hosting a Senior Health Fair on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Granite City Township Hall, located at 2020 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

“Preventative health care allows our community to stay strong and healthy,” said Stuart. “The recommendations by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute help promote healthy habits that increase individuals’ long-term quality of life by reducing an individual’s risk for heart disease.”

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, with 630,000 deaths annually from heart disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health suggests a number of ways to reduce your risk of heart disease including stopping smoking, maintaining a proper weight, eating a well-balanced diet and visiting your health care provider for regular medical checkups. Stuart will be hosting a health fair on March 12, at which attendees can get their blood pressure taken, their blood glucose level tested, and learn about other services available to the local community.

“If you haven’t had a checkup recently, I recommend at least getting your blood pressure taken at the health fair I am hosting in March,” continued Stuart. “Of course, be sure to consult with your doctor regularly about your health.”

