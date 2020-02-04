SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To eliminate conflicts of interest for current state lawmakers, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently introduced legislation that would require General Assembly members to wait at least two years before accepting employment or compensation as a lobbyist in the state of Illinois.

“Every time I knock on doors or talk with residents at events, people tell me how disenchanted they are with the corruption that has plagued our state in the past,” said Stuart. “This legislation is one step we can take toward restoring trust in members of the General Assembly and ensuring they are focused on their job as a legislator rather than their next job.”

Stuart introduced House Bill 4097 out of concern that legislators are unfairly leveraging relationships built during their service to advocate for other organizations or groups. To prevent a conflict of interest for members of the General Assembly finishing their term, this legislation requires former lawmakers to wait two years before accepting employment or compensation that would require them to register as a lobbyist. Stuart is committed to ethics reform at every level of state government.

“The Capitol should not be treated like a revolving door for legislators,” continued Stuart. “Time out of the statehouse will ensure that former lawmakers avoid conflicts of interest while serving their term in office.”

