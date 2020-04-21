COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is sharing new resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association to help caregivers and Illinoisans living with dementia during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis.

“With the stress and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other Illinoisans, caregivers and those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia may experience emotional distress or anxiety during this time,” said Stuart. “To help alleviate stress felt by caregivers of those living with dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association has created new tools to help make this time easier by providing additional support and information.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart is highlighting resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association to help caregivers and Illinoisans living with dementia, including a free helpline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-272-3900. Other available resources include:

ALZConnected, an online community for those living with dementia and their family members at alzconnected.org

Webinars with information for caregivers at alzwebinars.org

On demand education programs and training courses at training.alz.org

Support groups and care consultation can be accessed by calling the helpline and additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at alz.org/COVID19.

“Caring for a loved one living with dementia can already be extremely difficult, both physically and emotionally, and may be even harder during this unprecedented time,” continued Stuart. “To help bend the curve, it is critical that we each continue to do our part to help save lives, and now is the time to come together and continue looking out for each other.”

More like this: