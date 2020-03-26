COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – As local businesses begin temporarily closing to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order that took effect Friday, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting local food banks that are available to help families facing hardship during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Many residents in the Metro East and across Illinois are unexpectedly out of work due to the governor’s stay-at-home order issued to battle the spread of COVID-19. Sudden, uncertain employment can put a huge strain on families during an already stressful time,” said Stuart. “Thankfully we have many great organizations here in the Metro East that have stepped up to help families in need during this time.”

Stuart is highlighting the following local food banks that are remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist local families:

Article continues after sponsor message Glen-Ed Food Pantry, located at 125 5th Ave. in Edwardsville, will offer curbside service to maintain social distancing. Call 618-656-7506 to make an appointment.

Collinsville Food Pantry, located at 201 E. Church St. in Collinsville, will be open on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Soup-n-Share, located at 5 Caine Dr. in Madison, will be open Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and will offer a hot meal on Fridays (carry-out only) from noon to 1 p.m.. The Mobile Market is also available on Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Residents should remain in their car and Soup-n-Share staff will assist them.

“Unfortunately, this unprecedented situation can cause food insecurity, and is forcing many residents to figure out how to pay their bills and feed themselves and their families,” continued Stuart. “I encourage residents that need assistance to visit one of our local pantries, and I urge others to check in on their family members and neighbors that are seniors to see if they are in need of assistance. During this difficult time it is important that we all watch out for each other.”

More like this: