COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – To address concerns regarding access to health care services during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting the governor’s executive order that expands access for Illinois residents to receive medical care from out-of-state physicians through telehealth services.

“Many residents from the Metro East already choose to go to the doctor across state lines, and the governor’s executive order will ensure that they will continue to be able to do so via telehealth to help promote social distancing,” said Stuart. “This decision will ensure that residents will still be able to seek medical advice from their trusted medical care provider during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Gov. JB Pritzker recently issued an executive order that authorizes out-of-state physicians and other health care workers to treat Illinois patients via telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Out-of-state physicians wishing to treat Illinois patients during this time must get a temporary license from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) by visiting https://idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2398.pdf. There is no fee to apply and once approved, the physician will be authorized to provide care to Illinois patients through September 30.

“Illinois is currently facing an uphill battle with the COVID-19 crisis, and many of our health care resources, especially those in rural areas, are being exhausted,” continued Stuart. “Increased access to telehealth services will ensure that Illinois residents are still able to receive quality medical care during the current health crisis.”

