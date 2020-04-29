COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – To emphasize the importance of abiding by the governor’s stay at home order during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is offering free “Stay Home, Save Lives” yard signs to local residents.

“Illinois is at a critical point in the fight against COVID-19, so it is so important that we continue to follow recommendations from medical professionals, like practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible,” said Stuart. “I am offering free “Stay Home, Save Lives” signs for residents to display to remind our neighbors of the importance of staying home during this time. By staying home we are doing our part to protect essential employees and first responders, our family and neighbors who are at risk and helping save lives.”

For more information, or to request your free “Stay Home, Save Lives” sign, contact Rep. Stuart at RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

