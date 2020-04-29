COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – To emphasize the importance of abiding by the governor’s stay at home order during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is offering free “Stay Home, Save Lives” yard signs to local residents.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois is at a critical point in the fight against COVID-19, so it is so important that we continue to follow recommendations from medical professionals, like practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible,” said Stuart. “I am offering free “Stay Home, Save Lives” signs for residents to display to remind our neighbors of the importance of staying home during this time. By staying home we are doing our part to protect essential employees and first responders, our family and neighbors who are at risk and helping save lives.”

For more information, or to request your free “Stay Home, Save Lives” sign, contact Rep. Stuart at RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

More like this:

Opinion: For Your Health — Staying Cool and Sun-Safe this Summer  
Jul 6, 2025
Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in the City of St. Louis
Jun 27, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Signs College Access and Affordability Bills into Law
Jun 30, 2025
How to Plan a Low-Budget Summer Vacation: Maximizing Fun Without Breaking the Bank
Jun 3, 2025
Congresswoman Budzinski Champions Future of Illinois MEP Program
5 days ago

 