COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – To emphasize the need to protect children from abuse, especially during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and is sharing resources available to the community to report abusers.

“Unfortunately, home is not a safe place for many children across our state. With children out of school for the foreseeable future, coupled with the governor’s stay-at-home order, children in volatile home environments are at a higher risk of harm than usual,” said Stuart. “I want to bring attention to the free resources that are available if you or someone you know is a victim of abuse.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, Stuart encourages you to use the following free resources that are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week:

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873)

The Center for Prevention of Abuse at 800-559-SAFE (800-559-7233)

The Illinois Domestic Violence Help Line at 877-TO END DV (877-863-6338)

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233) or with online chat service atwww.thehotline.org

The National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline at 866-331-9474, by texting loveis to 25222, or with online chat service atwww.loveisrespect.org

The National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673) or with online chat service atwww.hotline.rainn.org

“While the state child abuse hotline has seen a decline in reports during the COVID-19 crisis, the likely reality is that there has been an increase in instances of child abuse and domestic violence that just are not being reported,” continued Stuart. “While we are not coming into contact with others as much as we usually would, it is still critical to say something if you see something.”

