EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – To share additional resources available to families during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is encouraging residents to take advantage of the free virtual utility bill clinic through the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB).

“CUB is a vital organization that fights for consumers and connects residents with extremely helpful services, ultimately saving them money on their utility bills,” said Stuart. “Now more than ever, during this time when many families are facing uncertainty with employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every dollar counts.”

Stuart is highlighting CUB’s free virtual utility bill clinic. To take advantage of the clinic, send Aimee Gendusa of CUB a copy of your electric, natural gas or landline phone bill at aenglish@citizensutilityboard.org with ATTN: Virtual Utility Bill Clinic in the subject line. Feel free to redact personal information, but make sure to include the account holder’s name and a return address or email address for CUB to send their analysis.

CUB will evaluate the bill to determine if you are paying for unnecessary products or services, and let you know if you are eligible for money-saving programs, like financial assistance, and share information about energy-efficiency products and services.

“While some utility companies are offering deferred payment plans to residents impacted by COVID-19, it never hurts to look for additional ways to save,” continued Stuart. “I encourage residents to take advantage of this free service to find out if you are overpaying on your utility bills and to save money in the future.”

