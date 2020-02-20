SPRINGFIELD – In response to Gov. JB Pritzker’s delivery of the annual budget address, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released the following statement to highlight her plans to build a stronger Illinois:

“Illinois has made significant progress in the last year, and I am proud to have supported a balanced, bipartisan budget that prioritized paying down old bills while investing our limited resources into programs and services that matter to Metro East families. However, there is still much more work to do to get our state back on firmer financial footing.

“As a career-long mathematics educator, I know that the numbers do not lie, and I understand the imbalanced tax burden currently falling on the shoulders of working and middle-class families. I will not support a budget plan that balances on the back of middle-class families in the form of a tax hike or other outrageous proposals like a mileage tax. As a part of my continued commitment to lift up our families and reduce the burden felt by area residents, I have continually fought against all new tax schemes.

“I am committed to passing a bipartisan, balanced budget that supports middle-class families by paying down the backlog of unpaid bills with no new taxes while providing true property tax relief for local homeowners and putting Illinois in better financial standing.”

