Struble, Robinson pace Hawks to second win of season over Bunker Hill
November 20, 2016 4:35 AM
CARROLLTON – Carrollton got 13 points from Emily Struble and 12 from Hannah Robinson as the Hawks upended Bunker Hill 50-34 Friday night at home.
The Hawks got out to a 29-11 lead on the Minutemaids at the half and ran out winners.
Carley Pyatt added 10 points for the 2-0 Hawks; Madelyn Allman led B-Hill with nine points.
