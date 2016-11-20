CARROLLTON – Carrollton got 13 points from Emily Struble and 12 from Hannah Robinson as the Hawks upended Bunker Hill 50-34 Friday night at home.

The Hawks got out to a 29-11 lead on the Minutemaids at the half and ran out winners.

Carley Pyatt added 10 points for the 2-0 Hawks; Madelyn Allman led B-Hill with nine points.

