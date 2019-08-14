GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart today elaborated more on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement that Godfrey will receive $200,000 of $2.6 million in IDNR Bike Path Grants.

"We feel the benefits of trails are often seen as small when it comes to their benefits," Strubhart said. "People tend to focus on the recreational and environmental aspects of trails and greenways and fail to see the big picture. The total package that trails can provide to communities, include public health, economics and transportation benefits, and in turn the overall effect on community pride and identity."

The grants go to 16 local projects. The grants will help communities acquire, develop, and improve bike path facilities throughout Illinois.

These are questioned prepared for Strubhart:

Where will the path be built?

"The 1.0-mile bike path will be built north of West Delmar Road (North of LA Vista Park) on the Widman property."

Why was the location of the path chosen?

"The idea of the site selection is to connect the Sam Vadalabene Bike Trail located along the Great River Road to Lewis and Clark Community College. This is a very important phase of this bike/ped project as it will allow the trail to head north on donated farmland and then head towards Rocky Fork Church ending up on Boy Scout Lane."

When will construction of the path begin?

"We will receive a letter to proceed from the IDNR then we will proceed by putting our plan in motion."

What is expected completion date?

"We have two years to complete this project and this is phase one of a five-phase bike/ped master plan."

Who will build the path?

"We will formally bid this project out and take competitive bids, this will happen within two months."

What will the path be built of?

"We will use asphalt for the 1.0 bike/ped trail."

Why is the path called F.E. Widman Trail?

"The parcel of land is donated by the Widman family. The 1.0-mile stretch of bike/ped trail will be named the F.E. Widman Trail."

What is Parks & Recreation’s involvement in the project?

"The Village of Godfrey wrote the grant in house and then submitted it directly to the IDNR in Springfield. The Village will have construction and design completed by an outside firm and then the project will go out for a formal bid. We will oversee the project to make sure the task timelines are on schedule."

Will the completion of the trail cost more than the grant?

"The grant is a 50/50 match, however, the Village might have a bit of overage pending on the final bid process."

