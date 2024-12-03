Marquette Explorers at Roxana Shells Boys Basketball

ROXANA — The Roxana Shells Boys Basketball team secured a victory against the Alton Marquette Explorers on Tuesday night, winning 48-37 in a game marked by consistent performance and a strong finish.

From the outset, Roxana established a lead, finishing the first quarter with a 12-8 advantage. The Shells maintained a narrow margin at halftime, leading 16-13.

The third quarter saw Roxana holding onto a slim 26-24 lead as both teams battled for control.

In the final quarter, Roxana intensified its offense, outscoring Alton Marquette 22-13, ultimately sealing the win. Sean Maberry led Roxana with 14 points, while Aiden Stemm contributed 12 points to the team’s effort.

On the opposing side, Cameron Golike led Alton Marquette with 15 points, and Chase Jones added 8 points.

