BETHALTO - A stretch of Illinois Route 140 from North Bellwood Drive to Prairie Street in Bethalto was officially named “LCpl. Kenneth Corzine Memorial Drive” on Saturday in a moving ceremony.

Kenneth Corzine Jr., originally from Bethalto, died in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. The ceremony was very emotional for Kenneth Corzine Sr., Kenny Corzine’s father. James Corzine, Kenneth’s uncle, worked three years to get the sign in Bethalto through the Illinois General Assembly.

Kenneth Corzine Sr. said the event was emotional for him and the family, but at the same time a wonderful tribute to his son and making the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

“I am very, very proud of the community showing up again, but it is heartbreaking," Kenneth Corzine Sr. said. "My brother has been working on this for six years. This is amazing.”

James Corzine echoed Kenneth Sr.’s comments about his nephew’s sacrifices and said: “Kenny fell when he was 23. Most 23-year-olds are trying to pay rent or make it through tomorrow.

“In his last letter home, Kenny talked about how hard it was to inspire young men to go into dark alleys where kids were getting blown up. These kids were 18 and 19. At age 23, he was a role model to them and all of us.”

Sen. William Haine, D-Alton, and Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, both participated in the event and spoke about the pride and honor of what young Kenneth Corzine had done for his country and his hometown.

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow also participated and read a list of those who had died in combat from his Marine Corps Regiment, also a moving tribute to all who served with him. Winslow also expressed how proud he and the rest of Bethalto was for Corzine and what he had done representing his country.

Kenneth Corzine, a Marine corporal, was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 5th Regiment of the Marines in Afghanistan.

